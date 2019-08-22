|
ROGER A. ADKINS, August 23, 1942, to August 18, 2019. Roger A. Adkins, 76, of Lavalette, W.Va., died August 18, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born in Huntington and retired from McNeil Fence. His parents were Albert Adkins and Thelma Carroll Adkins Simmons. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Katie Adkins; his daughter, Samantha (and Russ) Bowman; two grandchildren, Olivia and William Hage; his sisters, Barbara Caldwell and Vicki McEachin; his nephew, Larry Zimmerman, who was like a son to him; and close friends, Darrell Barker and T. Adkins, as well as many other close friends. He enjoyed spending time with friends, working on cars, hunting, fishing and bowling. He was a consummate Corvette enthusiast. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the congregation in Huntington where he was loved by his many friends and enjoyed sharing his Bible-based hope for the future with others. He was known for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 150 Wood Lane, Huntington. There will be a visitation with the family from 5 to 6 p.m. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019