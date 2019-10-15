|
|
ROGER ALLEN TAYLOR, seventy-nine of Branchland, W.Va. If you have ever been in church with him you have heard that he was on his way to Heaven and having the best time of his life. This past week he requested the church sing "I Want to Stroll Over Heaven With You." We find great comfort in knowing we will do that someday, and he would invite everyone to join him. You see he loved people, but he loved God more than anything. If he met you, he would ask you if you went to church in the first two minutes, and he led people to the Lord on numerous occasions. The Lord led him home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Robson, W.Va., on July 13, 1940, to George Kermit Taylor and Eula Dial Taylor. He was married 52 years to his wife, Phyllis Jean Adkins Taylor. He was a former coal miner and retired from WV Department of Highways. He was an avid hunter most of his life. He was musically gifted and especially on the guitar. He sang in gospel groups in his younger years but most recently he played at Good Hope Church where he was a loyal member. He proudly served as a deacon there. Those preceding him in death include his parents and wife along with his in-laws, Ted and Eva Adkins. Also his siblings Barbara McKinney, Shelba Phillips, Charles H. Taylor, George Taylor, Patty Taylor and Mary Taylor. Those left behind to cherish his memory, his children, Rick and Grace Taylor of Branchland, Barry and Melisa Taylor of Griffithsville, Theresa and Todd Pauley of Hamlin, and Lisa and Troy Boster of Proctorville, Ohio. He had numerous grandchildren, Gene and Amy Taylor, Amber Taylor, Tiffany and Robert Wines, Whitney Streets, Daniel Puckett, Jared and Chelsie Boster, Caleb Guthrie, Aaron, Andrew and Kolton Taylor as well as great-grandchildren Austin and Michael Wines, Chloe and Mylee Taylor and Liana Streets. He was also survived by his siblings, Roy and Myra Taylor, Sue McFadin, Linda Saunders, and Sandy and George Schmutte and his in-laws, Jerri and Bob Huffman and Teddy Lou Patrick. Roger was loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was especially loved by the members of Good Hope Church. If he could talk to us now, he would first tell us a joke and then he would tell us how beautiful heaven is, who all he'd talked to and he'd want us all to join him someday. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Brother Todd Pauley and Brother Donnie Lovejoy officiating. Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Good Hope Church Building Fund, 7821 West Park Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523. Interment will follow at Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019