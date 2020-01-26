Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
More Obituaries for ROGER HEARON
ROGER BURRELL HEARON, 69, of Wayne, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lycans Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. He was born July 8, 1950, in Wheatcroft, Kentucky, a son of the late Joe Elbert Hearon and Lola Irene Shelton Hearon. Roger was a retired coal miner for Pyro Mining Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Helen Watson Perry; a brother, Billy Wayne Watson; and two nephews, Tony Watson and Donald J. Lycans. Survivors include his longtime companion, Billie Ann Newlin; two daughters, Tonia Jo Hearon-Farley (Misty Dawn) of Bonifay, Fla., Bridgett Jones (Shawn Jason) of Hanson, Ky.; a son, Roger Brandon Hearon of Chapmanville, W.Va.; ten grandchildren, Kyler Hearon, Hayleigh Burton, Jakob Hearon, Laila Robinson, Emmalee Jones, Kennedy Jones, Kassidy Jones, William "Sutton" Jones, Elijah Demko, Madison Demko and Ryan Cutlip; a very special niece whom he held near to his heart, Kathy Dee Lycans; the mother of his children, Lorraine Hinton; and a host of additional family and friends. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
