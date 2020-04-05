Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home & Crematory -Ceredo-Kenova Chapel.
1135 US-60
Ceredo, WV 25507
(304) 453-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for ROGER MCKEAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROGER DALE MCKEAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROGER DALE MCKEAND Obituary

ROGER DALE MCKEAND, 58, of Kenova, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 7, 1961, in Huntington, a son of June Vanhoose Davis and the late Ronnie McKeand. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pete and Maymie Vanhoose, and his paternal grandparents, Henry and Ophelia McKeand. Survivors include his mother, June (John) Davis; sisters, Rhonda (Barry) Cook and Robin Ekers and her longtime companion Jeff Ray; nieces and nephews, Crystal (Chuck), Alli (Jay), Jessi (Annie), Tanner (Amber) and Lexi; great-nieces and -nephews, Bryson, Brylee, Isla, Capri, Skyler, Adrian, Maddie and Gaenns; and a host of family and friends. Roger was loved by many and will be missed. The family would like to thank everyone for their support, love and prayers. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private for the family. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROGER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -