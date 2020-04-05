|
|
ROGER DALE MCKEAND, 58, of Kenova, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 7, 1961, in Huntington, a son of June Vanhoose Davis and the late Ronnie McKeand. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pete and Maymie Vanhoose, and his paternal grandparents, Henry and Ophelia McKeand. Survivors include his mother, June (John) Davis; sisters, Rhonda (Barry) Cook and Robin Ekers and her longtime companion Jeff Ray; nieces and nephews, Crystal (Chuck), Alli (Jay), Jessi (Annie), Tanner (Amber) and Lexi; great-nieces and -nephews, Bryson, Brylee, Isla, Capri, Skyler, Adrian, Maddie and Gaenns; and a host of family and friends. Roger was loved by many and will be missed. The family would like to thank everyone for their support, love and prayers. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private for the family. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020