The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for ROGER ALFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROGER EARL ALFORD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROGER EARL ALFORD Obituary




ROGER EARL ALFORD, 67, of Milton, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Lunsford Cemetery. He was born January 14, 1952, in Milton, a son of the late Earl "Junior" Alford and Macil Hinkle Alford. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Alford; one brother, Steven Alford; and three sisters, Karen Cremeans, Anna Doneff and Earlina McDonald. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Sweat; one daughter, Kristina (Bill) Breesawitz of Parkersburg, W.Va.; four sons, Roger (Marissa) Alford and Clifford (Marcia) Alford, all of Carthage, N.C., Jeremy (Ginger) Sweat and Justin (Stephanie) Sweat, all of Milton; nine grandchildren, Codey, Aaron, Courtney, Caleb, Addison, RaeLee, Avery, Owen and Everly; and two great-grandchildren, Angelina and Kylee. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now