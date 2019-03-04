







ROGER EARL ALFORD, 67, of Milton, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Lunsford Cemetery. He was born January 14, 1952, in Milton, a son of the late Earl "Junior" Alford and Macil Hinkle Alford. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Alford; one brother, Steven Alford; and three sisters, Karen Cremeans, Anna Doneff and Earlina McDonald. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Sweat; one daughter, Kristina (Bill) Breesawitz of Parkersburg, W.Va.; four sons, Roger (Marissa) Alford and Clifford (Marcia) Alford, all of Carthage, N.C., Jeremy (Ginger) Sweat and Justin (Stephanie) Sweat, all of Milton; nine grandchildren, Codey, Aaron, Courtney, Caleb, Addison, RaeLee, Avery, Owen and Everly; and two great-grandchildren, Angelina and Kylee. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019