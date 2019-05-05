







ROGER EUGENE McCALLISTER, 72, of Titusville, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on April 30 at the Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. He was born September 26, 1946, in Salt Rock, a son of the late Hansford and Mae Rose McCallister. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Alice McCallister; one brother, James (Jim) McCallister; and one sister, Juanita Ruth Johnson. Roger was a 1964 graduate of Huntington East High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from CSX Transportation after working over thirty years at the Locomotive shops in Russell, Ky., and Huntington, and the CSX Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. He began his career as a machinist and worked his way into management. Roger was a faithful member of the Heritage Baptist Church of Titusville, Fla., and a former member of the Lucinda Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio. He was also a volunteer for many years at the Huntington VA Hospital. Roger enjoyed tinkering with cars, woodworking and watching NASA rocket launches. After his retirement, he became a snowbird, enjoying the winter months in Titusville, Fla., before becoming a permanent resident there a few years ago. Roger is survived by his wife, Mary Evelyn McCallister; one son, Joe McCallister (Amy) of Chesapeake, Ohio; three stepsons, Glen (Julie) Blankenship of Augusta, Ga., Greg Blankenship of Mims, Fla., and Brian (Elizabeth) Blankenship of Weston, W.Va.; two sisters, Helen (Kendall) Lucas of Cincinnati, Ohio, Judy (Bill) Vipperman of Barboursville; one brother, Jerry (Marlene) McCallister of Huntington; a host of nieces, nephews and seven grandchildren. Roger was especially fond of his great-great-nephew, Cameron Johnson, who lived with Roger and Mary for several years. Funeral Services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Heritage Baptist Church of Titusville, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roger's memory to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. Local arrangements are incomplete pending transfer from Florida. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 5, 2019