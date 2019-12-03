|
|
|
ROGER LEE MCCARTY SR., 69, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born March 13, 1950 in Mason County, W.Va., son of the late Marion McCarty and Bonnie Casey Harris. Roger was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. Survivors include his children, Christie McCarty and Roger L. (Valerie) McCarty Jr., all of South Point, Ohio; a sister, JoAnn Hicks of Mason Co., W.Va.; a brother, Ernest (Kay) McCarty of Pt. Pleasant, W.Va.; seven grandchildren: Brooke Davis, Michael Davis, R. J. McCarty, Dustin McCarty, Derek McCarty, John Kuhn and Katlin Kuhn; and seven great grandchildren: Baxter McCarty, Braison Fulton, Brylon Fulton, Acelynn Kuhn, Paisley Browning, Zailey Browning and Owen Browning. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019