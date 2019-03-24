The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
ROGER LEE SEXTON


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROGER LEE SEXTON Obituary




ROGER LEE SEXTON, 61, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on March 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born February 3, 1958, in Huntington, a son of the late Alvin Sexton and Donna Baker Sexton Legg. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Adkins Sexton; one son, James Sexton; one daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Ronald Wiley; his stepfather, James Legg; a number of brothers and sisters; eight grandchildren, Gage Sexton, Jaden Sexton, Kenson Davis, Autumn Blevins, Myleigh Smith, Kaydence Sexton, Courtney Wiley and Dustin Wiley; one great-granddaughter, Danica Bledsoe. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Philip Chapman. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
