Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
ROGER ADKINS
ROGER PAUL ADKINS

ROGER PAUL ADKINS Obituary




ROGER PAUL ADKINS, born June 6, 1948, passed away November 22, 2019, at the age of seventy-one years, five months and six days. He was the son of the late John Paul and Eileen Stratton Adkins and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ginger Carol and Peggy Jean Adkins, and one granddaughter, Jypsi Lynn Adkins. He was a U.S Army Vietnam veteran and a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife, Karen Adkins; four children, Roger (Tammy) Adkins, Shawn (Krissie) Adkins, Jason Adkins and Justin (Joni) Adkins; two sisters, Brenda (Hansford) Cremeans and Drema Adkins; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Caleb), Meredith, Johnathan (Melissa), Damien, Katelynn, Neveah, Parker and Isaiah; five great-grandchildren, three nephews, two nieces and a special nephew Dion Adkins; special cousin Rick Stratton, a lifelong friend Roger Messinger and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Matt Fulks officiating. Interment will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., with military graveside rites by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
