Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
ROGER R. HORN


1952 - 2019
ROGER R. HORN, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 2, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burline Horn and Shirley JoAnn Spears Reynolds; and his wife, Sherri Horn. He retired from Local #80 Insulators Union and was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by one son, Roger Horn II of Proctorville, Ohio; one daughter, Angie Horn of South Point, Ohio; three grandchildren, Lexie Sharp, Aysiah Sharp and Shaun Terry; one sister, Janet Barbour of Proctorville, Ohio; two nieces, Janette Swann and Rachel Lafon, both of Proctorville, Ohio; and two nephews, Tommy Dillon and David Barbour, both of Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Ray Layne. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the funeral home to assist the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
