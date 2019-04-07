







DR. ROLAND HILL NELSON JR. passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the age of 90, undoubtedly from a broken heart. His beloved wife of 66 years, Hazel Batte Nelson, preceded him in death by only five months. The joint grave marker he requested said it all: "Together Forever." He was a loving, caring and wise husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and more. Family meant everything to him. His intuitive, sage advice time and time again proved priceless to his children and to all who were fortunate enough to ever cross his path. A 4 p.m. memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Street, Greensboro, N.C., followed by light refreshments in the narthex. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park at a later date. Roland was born July 28, 1928, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Reverend Roland Hill Nelson Sr. and Marian Ada Marvel. As the son of a Methodist minister, Roland adjusted well to moving from town to town on the Eastern Shores of Maryland and Virginia; in fact, he grew to look forward to starting new adventures right into adulthood. At age 13, he moved to Jarratt, Va., where he met the girl he would marry. Like his father, Roland was an avid reader and understood the value of an education. Roland held degrees from Duke University (B.A.), University of Virginia (M.A.) and Harvard University (Ed.D.) and served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was handpicked from Harvard by the founder of Metairie Park Country Day School in Metairie, La., to take the helm as Headmaster. Other held positions were Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Louisville and Associate Dean of the College of Education at Northwestern University before returning to his Alma Mater, Duke University, as the Chairman of the Department of Education. He took on college administration in the turbulent 1960s as President of Richmond Professional Institute, Provost of Virginia Commonwealth University, both in Richmond, Va., and as President of Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. In 1970, at age 42, he found a permanent home in Greensboro by joining the faculty of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro as a Professor of Education Administration and Leadership, followed by founding (and serving as Director of) Creative Leadership Systems. Despite this illustrious career, he considered the invaluable and lasting relationships with his amazing friends, colleagues and students to be among his greatest achievements. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Carol Nelson, as well as a granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Konieczny, with whom he shared his birth date, July 28. As a young child, Sarah wrote in a school assignment how celebrating their birthdays together was a highlight of her summer. Survivors include his daughters, Rolanda Leigh Nelson Shuck (husband, Douglas) and Deborah Pryor Nelson Reeves (husband, Robert), brother, Richard Copeland Nelson (wife, Stella), and granddaughter, Angela Christine Reeves. Memorial donations may be made to Christ UMC, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.