







PASTOR RON BURNSWORTH, of Barboursville, entered into the eternal presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 4, 2019. He was born in Fairmont, W.Va., on September 24, 1942, to Enoch and Irene Burnsworth. He was preceded in death by his father, his wife, Katie, of 50 years, his brother, Douglas, and a nephew, Michael. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Jeff (Jennifer) of Brandenburg, Ky., Robert Scott of St. Albans, W.Va., and Charlotte (Michael) Dorsey of Barboursville; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He retired from Bethlehem Steel's Mining Division after 25 years. In addition, he pastored 10 churches in northern and central West Virginia. Services will be held at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, with Pastor Alan Rosenberger officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Ron requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Barboursville Baptist Church Building Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV 25504, for the purpose of upgrading the Sound System. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019