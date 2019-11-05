|
RONALD CALVIN LOVERN, 73, of Flushing, Mich., formerly Princeton, W.Va., and Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Born October 9, 1946, in Princeton, W.Va., he was the son of the late Calvin Coolidge Lovern and Lorraine Lambert Lovern. After graduating high school, Ronald served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne. Ronald worked as a Foreman for General Motors in the Chevy Metal Fabrication Department. Ronald was an avid hunter, softball player and enjoyed boating with his family. He was preceded in death by his father. In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, JoAnn DeMarco Lovern; sons Barry Keith Lovern and girlfriend Mae Hicks, and Adam Howell; step-son Brian DeMarco; grandchildren Jessica, Casandra and Tyler Lovern, Morgan, Megan and Ian Howell; step-grandchildren Sophia and Ava DeMarco; one brother, Donald Coolidge Lovern and wife Donna; one sister, Joyce Sharon Lovern; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with Tom Carpenter officiating. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday from noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lovern Family Cemetery, Lovern W.Va. Serving as pallbearers will be his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ron's memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or the Mercer County Humane Society, 961 Shelter Road, Princeton, WV 24740. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Lovern family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019