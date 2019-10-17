Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
RONALD CHRISTIAN II, 48, of Proctorville, Ohio, traumatically passed away October 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in the Neuro/Trauma Intensive Care Unit. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Christian. He is survived by his wife, Sissy Christian, and his children, Tiffani and Austin Christian. Funeral service will be conducted October 18, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019
