The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD EDWARD "TRACE" ANDERSON III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD EDWARD "TRACE" ANDERSON III Obituary




RONALD "TRACE" EDWARD ANDERSON III, 26, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 8, 1992, in Huntington. Trace was employed with the customer response team at Amazon. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lynn Hyre and Larry Slone Sr. Survivors include his life partner, Elizabeth Ciavarella; mother, Beth Anderson (Larry Slone Jr.); father, Ronald Edward Anderson II (Beth); sister, Shannon Elizabeth Higgins (Gregg); paternal grandparents, Ronald and Patricia Anderson; maternal grandmother, Sue Hyre; cousins, Benjamin Topping (Leah), Christopher Topping (Nicole); uncle, Marc Hyre (Laura); and aunts, Kimberly Hyre and Sheri Smith (Jesse). A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you make a memorial donation to The First Tee at www.thefirsttee.org or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now