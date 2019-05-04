|
RONALD "TRACE" EDWARD ANDERSON III, 26, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 8, 1992, in Huntington. Trace was employed with the customer response team at Amazon. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lynn Hyre and Larry Slone Sr. Survivors include his life partner, Elizabeth Ciavarella; mother, Beth Anderson (Larry Slone Jr.); father, Ronald Edward Anderson II (Beth); sister, Shannon Elizabeth Higgins (Gregg); paternal grandparents, Ronald and Patricia Anderson; maternal grandmother, Sue Hyre; cousins, Benjamin Topping (Leah), Christopher Topping (Nicole); uncle, Marc Hyre (Laura); and aunts, Kimberly Hyre and Sheri Smith (Jesse). A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you make a memorial donation to The First Tee at www.thefirsttee.org or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 4, 2019