







RONALD GENE RUTHERFORD, age 88, of Culloden, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Putnam Center Nursing Home. Mr. Rutherford was born on June 7, 1930, a son of the late Clyde and Lula Vance Rutherford. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Esta Adams Rutherford; a sister, Delores Rutherford; a son, Marshall Rutherford; and a granddaughter, Christy Holland. Sergeant Major Rutherford enlisted in the US Army in 1948. After Basic Training, he was sent to Korea and assigned to Signal Company Equipment and Service Command. He was discharged from active duty in 1952. He joined the West Virginia National Guard in 1954, then joined the 16th Special Forces in 1957. He moved up through the ranks to Sergeant Major E-9 in 1968, to the rank of Command Sergeant Major (CSM) in 1974. CSM Rutherford retired from HHD, 2nd SF BN 19th SFG (ABN) and the National Guard in 1980 with a total time of 29 years, 8 months. His awards and decorations include: Master Parachute Badge, Combat Infantry Man's Badge, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal. He also retired from CSX with 47 years of service. He is survived by one son, Mike Rutherford of St. Albans, WV; two daughters, Rhonda Mills of Ona, WV, and Debbie Hensley of Milton, WV; five grandchildren, Bill Jenkins (Andrea), Corey Mills, Tyler Rutherford (Ashley), Brandon Keesee and Ric Rutherford (Amanda); 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat Townsend (Larry) and Dora Harshbarger (Fred); and a host of extended family and friends that he loved dearly. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at the funeral home with Chaplain David Stauffer of the West Virginia National Guard officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. The family wants to give a special thanks to Bill Bush, Bill Spence, Bob Bragg, Joe Ricketts and Steve Martin for everything they have done.