







RONALD GENE SCITES, 80, of Huntington, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born September 2, 1938, in Huntington, the son of the late Leonard Curtis and Mabel Davis Scites. He was a retired Police Sergeant with the St. Petersburg, Fla., Police Dept., a U.S. Army Veteran, a Mason and a member of Open Door Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Sue Scites. He is survived by two sons, Ronald Curtis Scites and James and Jessica Scites, all of St. Petersburg, Fla.; one sister, Jahala Scites of Huntington; grandchildren, Tre Scites, Sophia Scites, Alyssa, Samantha and Emily Scites, Wayne Martin and his best friend, Zelma Thompson. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 26, 2019