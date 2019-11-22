The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Arthur Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD HAGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD JAY HAGLEY


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD JAY HAGLEY Obituary




RONALD JAY HAGLEY, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Arthur Cemetery. He was born July 14, 1953, in Milton, a son of the late Willie "Bill" and Billie Williams Hagley. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Rowe Hagley; two sons, Devin Jay and Sarah Hagley of Ohio and Dustin Erik Hagley of Ona, W.Va.; two sisters, Wilma Shull (Charles) of Ona and Linda Bills (Howard) of Milton; and one brother, Bobby Hagley of Ona. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now