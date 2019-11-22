|
RONALD JAY HAGLEY, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Arthur Cemetery. He was born July 14, 1953, in Milton, a son of the late Willie "Bill" and Billie Williams Hagley. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Rowe Hagley; two sons, Devin Jay and Sarah Hagley of Ohio and Dustin Erik Hagley of Ona, W.Va.; two sisters, Wilma Shull (Charles) of Ona and Linda Bills (Howard) of Milton; and one brother, Bobby Hagley of Ona. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019