RONALD JOSEPH SAUL, 70, of Huntington, went to be with his Lord December 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He served in the United States Air Force and was retired from Steel of West Virginia. He enjoyed nothing more than studying the Bible with his best friend and brother in Christ, Donald Dowdy, of 45 years, whom I am sure welcomed him with open arms as he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Harry Saul; a sister, Debbie Callaway Alley; a granddaughter, Haley Hoover; and his precious wife, just a few months ago, whom he longed to reunite with in Heaven, Brenda Saul, with whom he cherished the last 50 years. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Saul Hoover (Gary); a son, Michael Saul (Amanda); and five grandchildren, Dakota Saul, Tucker Hoover, Mikayla Saul, Kendall Saul and Ethan Trautwein. A very special thank you to our Dowdy family, who have never left our side and helped us through these very difficult past few months. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019