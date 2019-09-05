|
|
RONALD L. "RONNIE" GROSE, 67, of Milton, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Ronald was the son of the late Virgil L. Grose and the late Audrey Jarvis Grose. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Sue Hanna (James) and Virgilia Ann Grose of Milton; nephew, Mark E. Hanna (Pam), and one niece, Julia Hanna Colliflower (Eric), and several great-nieces and -nephews. Ronald was a 1971 graduate of Milton High School and was a former employee of Alcon. He was a member of Barker Ridge Baptist Church and attended Bethel Baptist Church of Milton. A celebration of Ronald's life will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at noon. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Officiating will be Aaron J. Hanna, Tim Gilfilen and John Hanna. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019