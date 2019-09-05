The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD GROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD L. "RONNIE" GROSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD L. "RONNIE" GROSE Obituary




RONALD L. "RONNIE" GROSE, 67, of Milton, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Ronald was the son of the late Virgil L. Grose and the late Audrey Jarvis Grose. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Sue Hanna (James) and Virgilia Ann Grose of Milton; nephew, Mark E. Hanna (Pam), and one niece, Julia Hanna Colliflower (Eric), and several great-nieces and -nephews. Ronald was a 1971 graduate of Milton High School and was a former employee of Alcon. He was a member of Barker Ridge Baptist Church and attended Bethel Baptist Church of Milton. A celebration of Ronald's life will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at noon. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Officiating will be Aaron J. Hanna, Tim Gilfilen and John Hanna. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now