







RONALD LYNN HITE, 75, of Forest, Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Runk & Pratt in Forest, Va. He was the husband of Ann Howard Hite. Born June 19, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Leonard Hite and the late Jewel Burchette Hite. Ronald was a retired Director of Public Relations for Babcock Wilcox Corporation. He was also a member of Edward N. Eubank Masonic Lodge No. 262 AF&AM. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his son, Mark Hite and his wife Kathie of Oak Hill, Va.; one grandson, Zachary Hite of Oak Hill, Va.; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Chaplain Kristie Miles officiating and where he will also receive Masonic Rites from the Edward N. Eubank Masonic Lodge No. 262 AF&AM. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family (434-239-0331). Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019