Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-0331
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD HITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD LYNN HITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD LYNN HITE Obituary




RONALD LYNN HITE, 75, of Forest, Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Runk & Pratt in Forest, Va. He was the husband of Ann Howard Hite. Born June 19, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the son of the late Leonard Hite and the late Jewel Burchette Hite. Ronald was a retired Director of Public Relations for Babcock Wilcox Corporation. He was also a member of Edward N. Eubank Masonic Lodge No. 262 AF&AM. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his son, Mark Hite and his wife Kathie of Oak Hill, Va.; one grandson, Zachary Hite of Oak Hill, Va.; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Chaplain Kristie Miles officiating and where he will also receive Masonic Rites from the Edward N. Eubank Masonic Lodge No. 262 AF&AM. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family (434-239-0331).
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Download Now