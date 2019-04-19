







RONALD MORRIS COLE, 88, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Teays Valley Genesis Health Care. Ronald was born on Feb. 2, 1931 in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Rolfe and Carrie Foley Cole. He attended local schools and later went on to join the U.S. Army. He married Ardella Gibson and was a machinist for Island Creek Coal Company and Guyan Machinery. Ronald loved his church at 10th Avenue Church of God in Huntington and listening to Christian music. He also enjoyed watching classic television shows including The Three Stooges and The Little Rascals. Besides his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Hobert Cole; three sisters, Willadean Jenkins, Connie Jessie, and Loakie Kinder; and two brothers, Arthur Cole and David Cole. Survivors include his loving wife, Ardella Cole; a son, Randy Cole of Fayettville, N.C.; a daughter, Debbie (Tommy) Lawrence of Logan, W.Va.; a sister, Linda Brown of Cheyenne, Wyo.; three brothers, Ralph Cole of Huntington, Frank Cole, and Gary Cole both of Logan, W.Va.; four grandsons, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at the 10th Avenue Church of God in Huntington, Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary