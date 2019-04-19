The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD MORRIS COLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RONALD MORRIS COLE Obituary




RONALD MORRIS COLE, 88, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Teays Valley Genesis Health Care. Ronald was born on Feb. 2, 1931 in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Rolfe and Carrie Foley Cole. He attended local schools and later went on to join the U.S. Army. He married Ardella Gibson and was a machinist for Island Creek Coal Company and Guyan Machinery. Ronald loved his church at 10th Avenue Church of God in Huntington and listening to Christian music. He also enjoyed watching classic television shows including The Three Stooges and The Little Rascals. Besides his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Hobert Cole; three sisters, Willadean Jenkins, Connie Jessie, and Loakie Kinder; and two brothers, Arthur Cole and David Cole. Survivors include his loving wife, Ardella Cole; a son, Randy Cole of Fayettville, N.C.; a daughter, Debbie (Tommy) Lawrence of Logan, W.Va.; a sister, Linda Brown of Cheyenne, Wyo.; three brothers, Ralph Cole of Huntington, Frank Cole, and Gary Cole both of Logan, W.Va.; four grandsons, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at the 10th Avenue Church of God in Huntington, Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now