RONNIE K. SOVINE, 70, of Culloden, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born June 30, 1948, in Huntington, a son of Dempsey Sovine of Culloden and the late Doris Jean Taylor Sovine. He was retired from J.H. Fletcher and Company, and was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Paula Baumgardner Sovine; two sons, Jeremy Sovine of Huntington and Matt Sovine of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters, Beverly (Roy) Gillenwater of Ona and Drema Sovine of Culloden. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with the Rev. James Jobe officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
