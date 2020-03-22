|
ROSA MARIA MARTI Rosa Maria MartÃ (nÃ©e Maria Rosa MartÃ FerrÃ©), born July 10, 1927, in Barcelona, Spain, passed away on March 8, 2020, at the age of 92 in Barboursville. She was predeceased by her infant brother, Jordi MartÃ FerrÃ©, mother, Francesca FerrÃ© Mestre, father, PelegrÃ MartÃ Roig, brother-in-law, John Hawes Miller Jr., brother, Lluis MartÃ FerrÃ©, sister-in-law, Maria Ramon Pisa, niece, Assumpta Huguet, nephew, Jordi MartÃ Ramon, "partner in crime," Carmen Casares, and her grandniece, Crystal Dale Chambers. Rosa Maria was a Spanish Civil War survivor who endured many hardships as a child. Yet her indomitable spirit of resistance to both authority and social convention â€" along with her nearly boundless sense of humor â€" enabled her to live a long and rewarding life. In the 1950s, she worked for Metro Goldwyn Mayer in Barcelona, helping edit out love scenes from Hollywood films censored by the Franco Dictatorship. She later worked in London as an au pair and spent time on the Upper East Side of Manhattan â€" and then Locust Valley, Long Island â€" with her dear friend Jean Loud. In 1960, she moved to Shoals in Wayne County to join her sister and brother-in-law's household, where she was received with Appalachian warmth and enthusiasm. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish Education from Marshall University and a Master's Degree in Spanish Peninsular Literature from West Virginia University before beginning her career teaching foreign languages (Spanish, French and occasionally her native Catalan) at the high school and college levels in Maryland and Michigan. Throughout her career, she frequently traveled home to Barcelona, to France to visit her niece Maria Lluisa, and elsewhere in Europe, as well as to Mexico and Spain leading students on study abroad trips. After retirement from the Okemos, Michigan, public school system in 1988, she moved back to Huntington to be near family. Rosa Maria was widely known as "Tieta," "Aunt" in Catalan. Aunthood was a role she embraced with tremendous enthusiasm. She had six nieces and nephews in Barcelona and three in the United States. She loved and entertained all of them alongside their children and grandchildren, and the children and grandchildren of her friends. Though her first transatlantic trips were by steamship, she became something of a "jetsetter" in the 1960s, traveling to exotic locales with her friends Jean and Nelson, and bringing home wondrous souvenirs and wild stories to her nieces and nephews. There was no more enthusiastic babysitter or spontaneous party organizer. She wore wild colors and leopard print garments before their time and taught everyone to do the Twist and the Tiro-liro. She was a generous giver of gifts and committed sybarite with respect to food and drink. Her so-called "Bomba" drinks were legion and legendary. Until the final weeks of her life, any problem she faced could be mitigated, if not erased entirely, through the consumption of a dozen or so oysters on the half shell. Most who met her would understatedly describe her as one-of-a-kind or a pistol. She is survived by her loving sister, Maria Teresa Miller, her niece, Maria Lluisa Curto and husband Jeanot Curto, her nephew, Ricard MartÃ Ramon, her nephew, Xavier MartÃ Ramon and wife Neus Homs, her nephew, Marc MartÃ Ramon and wife Ã€ngels Homs, her niece, Maria Teresa (Teresona) MartÃ Ramon and husband JoaquÃm Grau, her niece, Maria Rosa Germain and husband Glenn Germain, her nephew, Marc MartÃ Miller and wife Marisol Yago Toledano, and her niece, Montserrat Miller and husband Dan Holbrook. Her passing is mourned by grandnieces and grandnephews on both sides of the Atlantic: Eva Curto and husband Joan Maria, Marion Curto and Mimica Curto; Bryan Chambers, Lenna Chambers and husband Josep CarbÃ³, Elizabeth Chambers and John Holbrook; Estela MartÃ and Gerard MartÃ; Maria Grau and David Grau; Lluis MartÃ and Marcel MartÃ; Domenica Queen and husband Justin Queen; Carl Germain and Nora Germain; and by her great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, Trey Chambers, Nick Chambers, JÃºlia Mallarach, Guillem Mora, Joaquim Grau and Liam Grau, MÃ³nica CarbÃ³, MÃ¨rce CarbÃ³ and Marcus MartÃ Chambers. She is also survived by her dearest friends, MarÃa Carmen and Steve Riddel, Ana Bahr, Niles Riddel, Manena Willberger, and David and Rainey Duke. Her family is deeply indebted to the many kindnesses provided to her in the sunset of her life by David and Janie McDaniel, Julian Saad, Ryan Adkins, Kristina McCallister, Giovanni Brunetti, her physicians, the staffs at Medical Arts Pharmacy and the Wyngate, and by Hospice of Huntington. A public memorial to honor her long and storied life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Kentucky Public Broadcasting or the ADK Doris Miller Scholarship Fund at the Marshall University Foundation Inc. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is handling arrangements.