ROSALEA GRAY, 63, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away January 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born September 16, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Oscar and Ruth Scarberry Davis. She is survived by her husband, John Gray; one daughter, Virginia Holley; one sister, Madeline Garrett; four brothers, Ron, Mark, Kenneth and Steve Davis; and two grandchildren, Arvil and Andrew Holley. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Gordon Rutherford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
