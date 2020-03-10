Home

ROSALEE HOUCK DELILLE

ROSALEE HOUCK DELILLE Obituary

ROSALEE HOUCK DELILLE, 84, of Bidwell, Ohio, wife of Maurice Raymond DeLille, died March 7 in Four Winds Nursing Home, Jackson, Ohio. She was co-owner and operator of DeLille's Malt Shoppe in Rodney, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 11, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; entombment in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum, Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the , National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr. Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
