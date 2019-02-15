The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
ROSE ADKINS, 70, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, entered her heavenly home on February 13, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Lonnie Wilson. Burial will be in Bell Ross Cemetery, West Hamlin. Rose is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Paul Adkins; daughter Tammy Graham; grandchildren Tiffany Beckett (Brandon), Katie Stevenson (Jonathan Brumfield) and Willis Graham; great-grandchildren Dawson Beckett, River Brumfield and Lillyana Beckett; brothers Sherman Colegrove, Kenneth Colegrove, George Colegrove (Darlene) and Lewis Colegrove (Denise); and a host of nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Vadie Colegrove and her son Paul David Adkins. Rose worked as an in-home caregiver, she provided loving care for Rebecca Chapman for over 23 years. Rose attended Lincoln Church of God. She enjoyed camping with her dear friends Bernard and Katherine Beckett whom were like family to her. Rose will be remembered by her sweet loving nature and her smile that lit up the room. Rose had an unwavering faith in God; her family is comforted knowing she is now resting in the arms of our Savior. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
