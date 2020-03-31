The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
ROSE ANN BAILEY


1968 - 2020
ROSE ANN BAILEY Obituary

ROSE ANN BAILEY, 51, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 26, 2020. Private funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jason Salmons and Rev. David Cardwell. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the Messer-Copley Family Cemetery, Jennies Creek, W.Va. She was born April 24, 1968 in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of Calvin "Sonny" Copley and Barbara Penley Copley of Fort Gay, W.Va. She is also survived by her husband Scott Bailey of Salt Rock, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law Megan and Mark Parsons of Branchland, W.Va.; son Calvin Scott "Scotty" Bailey of Huntington; special "sons" Matthew Hicks of Barboursville and Dustin Lambert of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and James Rose of Fort Gay and Dorrine and Dean Tevault of Maricopa, Ariz.; and one grandchild, Briar Parsons. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
