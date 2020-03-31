|
ROSE ANN BAILEY, 51, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 26, 2020. Private funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jason Salmons and Rev. David Cardwell. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the Messer-Copley Family Cemetery, Jennies Creek, W.Va. She was born April 24, 1968 in Chicago, Ill., a daughter of Calvin "Sonny" Copley and Barbara Penley Copley of Fort Gay, W.Va. She is also survived by her husband Scott Bailey of Salt Rock, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law Megan and Mark Parsons of Branchland, W.Va.; son Calvin Scott "Scotty" Bailey of Huntington; special "sons" Matthew Hicks of Barboursville and Dustin Lambert of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and James Rose of Fort Gay and Dorrine and Dean Tevault of Maricopa, Ariz.; and one grandchild, Briar Parsons. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020