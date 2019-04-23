







ROSEMARY KELLER BLACK, 85, of Barboursville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born January 26, 1934, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Ray and Elizabeth Cummons Keller. Also preceding her in death was her special mother, Alice Cummons; two sisters, Raylyn Jordan and Juanita Bellenger; two sons, David Lee Black and Raymond Black. She retired from the WV State Hospital with 20-plus years of service. Survivors include: one very special brother and sister-in-law, John and Mary Houchin of Milton, Fla.; special daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Timothy Pullen of Hamlin, W.Va.; one daughter, Mary Ann Clark (Jimmy) of Huntington; one son, Larry Black of Tennessee; a very special granddaughter and her husband, Misty and Russell Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va.; granddaughter and her husband, Jennifer and Mike Neal of Ona; grandson, Albert Clark of Huntington; very special and the apples of her eye, two great grandsons, Timothy Adkins, Airman First Class with the WVANG 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston, W.Va., from St. Albans, and "Little Man" Jacob Adkins from Hamlin, W.Va.; and great grandchildren, Hayley, Alex and Makayla Neal of Ona. She loved life and spending time with her special boys and loved grand fur baby "Daisy May." There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family.