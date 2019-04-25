







ROSEMARY S. "GRANNIE" DAVIS, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. Grannie was born September 21, 1928, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leo Andrew and Rhoda Mae Gregory Sierer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Morris Eugene Davis; a son, Joseph Edwin Davis; a daughter, Betty Jayne Hill; a son-in-law, Peck Rutherford; and a brother, Leo B. Sierer. She graduated in 1949 from St. Mary's School of Nursing and was formerly a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center and the former Presbyterian Manor. Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Rutherford of Milton; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mike Davis of Orange, Calif., and Keith (Sally) Davis of Huntington; a son-in-law, Thomas S. Hill of Huntington; five grandchildren and their spouses, Scott (Shelly) Davis of Catlettsburg, Ky., Dr. J.B. (Jennifer) Marinacci of Hurricane, W.Va., Jake (Kathy) Davis of Huntington, Katherine (Ivan) Acevedo of Long Beach, Calif., and Mattson Davis of Orange, Calif.; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah Schultz, Jackson Davis, Simon Davis, Alyssa Marinacci, Andrew Marinacci, Addley Marinacci, Brenna Davis, Emerson Grace Acevedo and Eva Elizabeth Acevedo; Diane Cooper, whom she loved like a daughter, and her children, Brooke Mayo and Blake (Nicolette) Mayo, and their children, Rhett Mayo and Rylan Mayo, all of Barboursville. The family would like to thank Teays Valley Assisted Living and the Hubbard House in Charleston, W.Va., for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Ellis Conley officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311, or your local hospice.