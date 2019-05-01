







ROSLYN FAITH FOSTER, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Philip Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was born April 3, 1938, in Charleston, S.C., the only child of the late Virgil and Dollie Stanfield Boggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Austin Foster; two sons, Timothy Ray Foster and Rusty Foster; and a special mother-in-law, Thelma Foster. She was a member of Bethel Temple and was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God. She was the chairman of the Huntington National Day of Prayer for many years. She loved to travel and never met a stranger. She made numerous mission trips overseas and devoted her entire life to sharing the gospel of Christ. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Faith and Gregory Johnson of Danville, Ky.; a son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Philip and Julie Foster of Athens, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Foster of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Kristen Faith and Katie Foster, Aaron and Luke Foster, Austin (Kayla) Johnson and Kelsey Johnson; and a great-grandson, Nathaniel Johnson. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 1, 2019