|
|
Ms. ROXANNA "PEGGY" MATTHEWS, raised by the late Bertha Weatherspoon, was born on February 2, 1945, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She moved to Huntington, West Virginia, and lived the majority of her life there. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and lived a life full of love and laughter. Her humor and generous spirit made her loved by everyone she came in contact with. On Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Advent Hospital in Tampa, Florida, she quietly departed this life after battling Uterine Cancer. Although she is now rejoicing in heaven with Jesus Christ, whom she followed so closely, her life will be remembered on Earth by her son, William Matthews, granddaughter, Rhiannon Matthews-Ray, and everyone else who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019