The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
View Map
Interment
Following Services
mausoleum at Woodmere Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for ROXIE THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROXIE M. THOMPSON


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROXIE M. THOMPSON Obituary




ROXIE M. THOMPSON, 86, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, in the Healthcare Unit of Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington. She was born April 30, 1933, in Spanishburg, W.Va., to the late Clyde and Elizabeth Maxey. She attended both Marshall University and West Virginia University and earned a Master's Degree in Education. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Cabell County and was preceded in her death by her late husband, Roger B. Thompson, and daughter, Judith A. Thompson. Roxie loved to sing and was a soprano in the choir at First Presbyterian Church as well as a member of the Musical Arts Guild. She was a member and officer in the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the PEO Retired Teachers Association. She was also an avid walker who loved getting exercise when her health was better. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Barbara Thompson of Culloden, W.Va., and Wade and Lara Thompson of Roanoke, Va. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Thompson of Culloden, W.Va., and Elizabeth Maxwell of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and siblings. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Woodlands Retirement Community and Hospice of Huntington for their love and care. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 19, at 11 a.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by the Rev. Skip Seibel. Interment will follow at the mausoleum at Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROXIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now