ROXIE M. THOMPSON, 86, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, in the Healthcare Unit of Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington. She was born April 30, 1933, in Spanishburg, W.Va., to the late Clyde and Elizabeth Maxey. She attended both Marshall University and West Virginia University and earned a Master's Degree in Education. She was a retired elementary school teacher in Cabell County and was preceded in her death by her late husband, Roger B. Thompson, and daughter, Judith A. Thompson. Roxie loved to sing and was a soprano in the choir at First Presbyterian Church as well as a member of the Musical Arts Guild. She was a member and officer in the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the PEO Retired Teachers Association. She was also an avid walker who loved getting exercise when her health was better. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Barbara Thompson of Culloden, W.Va., and Wade and Lara Thompson of Roanoke, Va. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Thompson of Culloden, W.Va., and Elizabeth Maxwell of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and siblings. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Woodlands Retirement Community and Hospice of Huntington for their love and care. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 19, at 11 a.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary by the Rev. Skip Seibel. Interment will follow at the mausoleum at Woodmere Memorial Park. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019