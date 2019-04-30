







ROY CROCKETT, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born May 22, 1927, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Newton and Orgie Marshall-Crockett. Married to love of his life, the late Doris Jean Crockett on September 27, spending 72 years together. One of 12 children, all deceased, four brothers, Rev. Newton Jr. (Mae), John (Enith), Bert, Paul (Blanche) and seven sisters, Inis (Freeland) Simpkins, Marie (John) Fleming, Beulah (Emmett) Sexton, Elsie (Albert) Cornwell, Delphia Saunders-Pack, Zelphia Smith, Mae (John) Moore and Elsie (Albert) Cornwell. They had four children, Kenneth Crockett (deceased) with surviving children, Roy Allen (Rhonda) Crockett, Eva Sue (Frank) Sponaugle and Donna Bentley; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren (one deceased-Eden Murray) and one great-great-granddaughter, with a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful friends, including four sisters-in-law, Mary, Judy, Delores and Arlene, whom he loved as his own. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Church, a Civil Defense Officer, a former Grand Master of I.O.O.F. chapter #64 of Huntington, W.Va., retired with 24 years of service from Houdaille Industries. His musical talent led him to play with legends, Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs for seven years as he loved bluegrass and gospel music, he recorded four albums of Roy Crockett and the Pleasant Valley Boys playing many years. A great servant of the Lord and leader of his family, he will be missed but reunited with his loved ones and creator. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va., with thanks to the staff for such wonderful care. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with private service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.