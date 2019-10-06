|
ROY DANIEL FRANKLIN, 84, of Huntington, has "fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith; finally there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that day," passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends. Roy was born October 22, 1934, in Ranger, W.Va., to the late David F. Franklin and Anna Smith Franklin McClellan; also preceding him in death are two sisters, Cuba Marcum and Orange Queen, and two brothers, David Franklin Jr. and James Franklin. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Glenna Jeffers Franklin; two daughters, Tammy (Lamont) Champion of Huntington and Elana Ullom of Culloden; three grandsons, Daniel (Brianna) Westfall of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Scott (Laurel) Ullom of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Corey Ullom of Ft. Riley, Kansas; four great-grandchildren, Reagan and Grant Westfall of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Tatum and Violet Ullom of Catasugua, Pa.; one sister, Mauna Jewel Luxon of Barboursville; two brothers, Vernon Franklin of Amhurstdale, W.Va., and Freddy (Marty) Franklin of Lakeland, Fla.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Roy was a 1953 graduate of Guyan Valley High School. Roy was retired from Peoples Life Insurance Company, as well as Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. He was a past teacher of WV Insurance Schools and a past president of LUTC. Roy was an Elder and long-standing member of the Barboursville Church of Christ for over 40 years. A special thank you to Dr. Valsecchi and awesome staff at HIMG Oncology. The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, officiated by Minister Dave Gladwell and Elder Gene Barr. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019