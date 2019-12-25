Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROY LEE BLACK


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROY LEE BLACK Obituary

ROY LEE BLACK, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 4, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Roy E. Black of Proctorville, Ohio, and the late Arlene Joy Lewis Black. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Dotson. Along with his father he is survived by one sister, Rebecca Swann of Huntington, W.Va.; three nieces; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -