ROY LEE BLACK, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 4, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., son of Roy E. Black of Proctorville, Ohio, and the late Arlene Joy Lewis Black. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Dotson. Along with his father he is survived by one sister, Rebecca Swann of Huntington, W.Va.; three nieces; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019