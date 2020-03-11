Home

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
ROY V. PRATT


1934 - 2020
ROY V. PRATT, 86, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, March 9, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Johnny Jackson and Pastor Paul Michael Booth. Burial will follow in Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. He was born January 31, 1934, in East Lynn, a son of Earl and Hazel Belva Osburn Pratt. Roy was a retired maintenance worker for Huntington Publishing Company and was a former sales representative for Snap-on Tools and Lowe's. He was also a deacon at Canada Chapel Church. A sister, Jewel Rife, also preceded him in death, along with a brother, Gordon Pratt. Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Clark Pratt; a daughter, Sandra K. North and husband Russell of Bridgeville, Pa.; a son, Tony Pratt of Lavalette, W.Va.; three sisters, Mary Jones of Wayne, Carolyn Pyles and husband Norman of Philadelphia, Pa., Darlene Watts and husband Larry of Wayne; a brother, Larry Pratt and wife Donetta of East Lynn; four grandchildren, Roy Anthony Pratt, Phillip A. Pratt, Zachary R. North and Logan C. North; and three great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
