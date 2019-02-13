







RUBY C. LONG MANNON, age 88, of Deering, Ohio, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 7, 1930, to the late Howard and Estella Moore Long. She was the widow of William "Bill" Mannon. She was a retired cook from Dawson-Bryant School. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard "Ricky" Mannon; three brothers, Chester "Buddy" Long, Harold Long and Ambrose Long; two sisters, Eloise Jenkins and Judy Long. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, William L. Jr. and Shirley Mannon of Andis, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law Mary Lynn and Steve Easterling of Deering; two granddaughters, Laurie and Wes Harmon of Deering, Julie and Mike Bias of South Point, Ohio; one grandson, Stevie Easterling of Deering; two great-grandsons, Jerimy Allen and Weston Harmon; two sisters, Ruth Strong of Courtland Ohio, Lucile Sparks of Ironton, Ohio; two step-granddaughters, Lee Ann and Roy Williams, Kara and Daniel Cordle; five step- great-grandchildren, Scottie, Cayla and Paityn Williams, Blake Perry and Jackson Cordle. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday Feb. 14, 2019, at the funeral home, with a two hour visitation before the service. Larry Pennington will be officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.