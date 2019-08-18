|
|
RUBY D. SNYDER, 90, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Madison Park Healthcare. Graveside service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, with Pastor Roger Mooney officiating at Hillcrest Cemetery in Kenova. She was born July 12, 1929, in Catlettsburg, Ky., a daughter of the late Norman and Maude Luther Snyder. Ruby was a member of the Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God and a retired LPN from Cabell Huntington Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Jerry Snyder; and three sisters, Norma Lee Sullivan, Billie Lewis and Alberta Snyder. She is survived by one sister, Margaret Hinkle; one brother, Ray Snyder; and a special friend, Wanda Wells. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Madison Park for their love and care of Ruby. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave following visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019