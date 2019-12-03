|
|
|
RUBY FAYE MORRISON, 83, of Milton, WV, with God's help climbed the stairway to heaven on Nov. 30, 2019 after a three-year battle with lung cancer. Ruby Faye was the daughter of the late Taylor and Velma Napier. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Morrison; one son, Billy Morrison; one brother, John Napier; one sister, Virginia Napier and one son-in-law, Phillip Hearn. She is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law, Velma Hearn of SC, Peggy and Phillip Adkins of SC and Alfreda Morrison (Milton, WV); four grandchildren, Michelle Waugh, Phillip Adkins Jr. (P.J.), Philip Rice II and Timothy Taylor Adkins; 13 great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind two very long-time friends, Jean Hunt and Barbara Cashion of WV; four very special friends, Viola Smith and LuLa Belle Porter of WV and Linda Howard and Betty Finotti of SC; a special back up caregiver (that was sent by the grace of God) Cindy Nichols and Emmit Jeffers. Thank you Emmit for opening up your home to me which allowed me to come back home to WV and live my final years here on earth with you and Alfreda. Alfreda would like to thank the following people and /or organizations for the kindness and compassion that you gave to my mom: Dr. Allan, Dr. Bir, Dr. Sharma, Dr. Hoke, Dr. Pinson, Jodi Billard, St. Mary's Home Health, Kindred Home Health and Hospice of Huntington and all of their staff. A big thank you to Robbie and Cindy Holley for stepping in and helping me out when we were in a pinch and also to Jean McGuffin for offering her help. Thank all of you who may have called to check on my mom, or maybe sent a card, or said a prayer. Sometimes it is the little things in life that makes a difference or a big impact on life and means so much. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Tuesday. Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton, WV. Burial will take place at the Culloden Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019