







RUBY INES JUSTICE LAWHORN, 89, of Barboursville, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Temple Church by Pastor Chuck Lawrence and Pastor Dwight Mays. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. She was born February 16, 1930, in McDowell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Garland Kenis and Rose Marie Rasnick Justice. Ruby was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking and was a member of Christ Temple Church for 54 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 63 years, Oren Alger Lawhorn, and three brothers, DeLong, Garland "Jack" and Frank Justice. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Arnold Dwight Mays of Barboursville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Tammy Lawhorn of Lavalette and Ronald and Rose Lawhorn of Amelia, Ohio; grandchildren and their spouses, Anthony Lawhorn of Milton, Brian (Karen) Lawhorn of Huntington, Christopher (Connie) Mays of Barboursville, Tammy (Matthew) France of Barboursville and Rebecca (Phillip) Skeens of Austintown, Ohio; ten great-grandchildren, Bethany, Daniel and Hannah Skeens, all of Austintown, Ohio, Heather and Cole Mays and Caleb and Anna France, all of Barboursville, Amanda (Edward) Mays Chinn of South Point, Ohio, Aaron Lawhorn of Barboursville and Kyle Lawhorn of South Point, Ohio; two sisters, Jean (Kenneth) Keen of Huntington and Ida Stacy of Douglasville, Ga.; two brothers, Bennie Justice of Cary, N.C., and Grayson Justice of Statesville, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Tressie and Hester Lawhorn, Virginia Fischer and Christine Justice; and a dear friend, Lois Hunt, who was like a sister. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ernie Hargis and Lois Hunt for their love and support. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary