RUBY LEE BOSTER, 90, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at home. She was born July 19, 1929, in Buchanan, Ky., daughter of the late Hayse and Carrie Lakin Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Boster; a brother, Hayse Eugene Carter; and son-in-law, Ike Singer. She retired from Marshall University and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by four daughters, Sherry Singer of Proctorville, Ohio, Rebecca (David) Wheeler of Coon Rapids, Minn., Katherine (Clyne) Fischer and Cheryl McCune, both of Greenville, S.C.; son, Paul (Sharon) Boster of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Scott and Kristi Singer, David Benjamin Wheeler, Clyne C. and Matthew Fischer and Stacy Boster; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and sister, Maxie Opal Turner. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020