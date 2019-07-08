







RUBY LEE CISCO, 82, of Huntington, widow of Rush Cisco Jr., died Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born February 17, 1937, in Folsom, La., a daughter of the late Lubie Ephrem and Christine Populis. Ruby had two brothers precede her in death, Clinton Populis and John David "J.D." Populis. She and her late husband were the late owners and operators of Cisco's Grocery in Lesage and belonged to Greenbottom Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include three sons and a special daughter-in-law, Doug and Maria Cisco of Lesage, Stanley Cisco of Erlanger, Ky., and Kenneth Cisco of Huntington; two stepsons, Darrell Cisco and wife, Kathie Cisco of Huron Township, Mich., and Danny Ray Cisco of Rockwood, Mich.; nine grandchildren, including a special grandson, Asher Edward Cisco, Joshua Ray Cisco, Kendall Cisco, Ricky Cisco, Stephanie Montanez Cisco, Stacey Cisco, Jerry Cisco, Denny Cisco and Bobby Cisco; 11 great-grandchildren, Madison Rae Cisco, Kyle, Makia, Maghan, Jacob, Wyatt, Lineaus, Oscar, Magnus, Ezra, and the late Brendon Cisco; and a host of other family. Funeral services will be conducted noon Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor David Blake officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Friends may visit family after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 8, 2019