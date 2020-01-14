|
RUBY LEE KIEFFER, 66, of Ona, W.Va., died Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastors Danny McSweeney and Mark Price officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Ruby was born February 2, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., the devoted daughter of Carmie Harless of Ona and the late Maxine Pack Harless. Ruby was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. Additional survivors include two daughters, Carmon (Mark) Kieffer-Bentley of Paris, Ky., and Kara (John) Perdue of Barboursville; five grandchildren, Kayla Binder of Huntington, Jestine Bentley of Paris, Ky., Joshua Bentley of Huntington, Cody Binder of Huntington and Laurin Bentley of Paris; her loving dog "Boo Boo;" two special friends with a special bond, Drenda Lambert and Karen Tredway and her loving cousin and supporter, Sandy Baumgardner. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020