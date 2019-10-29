|
RUBY M. CARTMILL, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the Rev. Lawrence V. Cartmill Sr., and granddaughter Amber Leigh Cartmill. She was also preceded in death by her parents J.W. and Hettie Lake, and six siblings, Cline, Earl, Veda, Virgil, Paul and Leo. Ruby is survived by her son Larry Cartmill and daughter-in-law Sandra, of Huntington; grandson Shane Cartmill, and great-grandchildren Riley and Ella, all of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are several special nieces, nephews and friends. Ruby was part of the Greatest Generation, born just before the Great Depression and coming of age during World War II. She was an employee of Kerr Glass before becoming a military wife and mom. Ruby had a passion for quilting, loved her cats, enjoyed playing piano in church and had a zeal for anything outdoors. She took her role as a grandma and great-grandma seriously, proudly taking on the roles of superhero, baseball player and even pop music aficionado. The family would like to express gratitude to the entire staff at Heartland of Riverview for their loving care. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m., conducted by Pastor Phil Wilson. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One by One Animal Advocates, PO Box 1123, Huntington, WV 25713. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019