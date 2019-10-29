The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUBY CARTMILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUBY M. CARTMILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUBY M. CARTMILL Obituary




RUBY M. CARTMILL, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, the Rev. Lawrence V. Cartmill Sr., and granddaughter Amber Leigh Cartmill. She was also preceded in death by her parents J.W. and Hettie Lake, and six siblings, Cline, Earl, Veda, Virgil, Paul and Leo. Ruby is survived by her son Larry Cartmill and daughter-in-law Sandra, of Huntington; grandson Shane Cartmill, and great-grandchildren Riley and Ella, all of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are several special nieces, nephews and friends. Ruby was part of the Greatest Generation, born just before the Great Depression and coming of age during World War II. She was an employee of Kerr Glass before becoming a military wife and mom. Ruby had a passion for quilting, loved her cats, enjoyed playing piano in church and had a zeal for anything outdoors. She took her role as a grandma and great-grandma seriously, proudly taking on the roles of superhero, baseball player and even pop music aficionado. The family would like to express gratitude to the entire staff at Heartland of Riverview for their loving care. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m., conducted by Pastor Phil Wilson. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One by One Animal Advocates, PO Box 1123, Huntington, WV 25713. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now