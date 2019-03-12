







RUBY NICELY, 80, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 24, 1938, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Gilkerson Bradshaw. Her husband, Charles Nicely, preceded her in death, along with brothers and sisters Paul Gilkerson, Okey Bradshaw, Homer Bradshaw, Johnny Bradshaw, infant Charlie Bradshaw, Louise McCallister, and Erma Adkins. Ruby was retired from the Wayne Department of Health and Human Resources. She is survived by children Anthony (Brooke) Stephens of Columbus, Ohio, Lisa Mays (Ray Nolan) of Lavalette, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Uriah Stephens, Ashley Trogdon, Craig "Dylan" Mays, Teddy "Mack" Mays and Savanna Mays; and two great-grandchildren, Harper Stephens and Lydia Mays; two sisters, Armilda Adkins of Huntington and Juanita Bradshaw of Wayne; and several nieces and nephews whom she adored. The family would like to thank the staff of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care and love. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.