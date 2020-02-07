|
RUDY LOWELL PETERS, of Huntington, WV, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital. Rudy was born on July 18, 1940, the son of the late Mary and Don Peters. He attended Ceredo-Kenova High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed collecting and showing antique cars. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Huntington Region. He was also a licensed Amateur Radio Operator and an active member of the Huntington Radio Museum. He retired from Western Union where he enjoyed many years of unique opportunities, including working on the now-famous underground bunker at The Greenbrier resort. Rudy was a man of many talents. There was no project too big, too small or too complicated that he could not do and do well. He graciously shared his many talents with family and friends. He is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Price Peters; one son, Rudy L. Peters Jr. and his wife Cindy of Knoxville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Dakota Peters (Jessica) of Santa Clara, Calif., Marshall Peters and Miranda Peters of Knoxville, Tenn., and one great-grandson, Wesley Peters, also of Santa Clara, Calif.; and one sister, Christine Fowler of Chico, Calif. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020