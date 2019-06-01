|
|
|
RUFUS ALVIN SWORD, 87, of Fort Gay, brother of Glenna Preston Sparks of Fort Gay, died May 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from AC&F Industries. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Louisa Faith Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
Read More