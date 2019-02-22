|
|
|
RUSH F. RUNYON JR., 90, of McCarr, Ky., widower of Retha Mae Hyden Rynyon, died Feb. 20 in Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility. He retired from the banking industry and from Runyon Realty. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday in the Belfry High School Auditorium. Burial will follow in the Anderson Hatfield Cemetery, McCarr, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Belfry High School Auditorium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Rush F. Runyon Scholarship Fund, c/o Belfry High School, P.O. Box 160, Belfry, KY 41514. www.hatfieldfc.com. Arrangements at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
