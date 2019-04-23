The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
RUSSELL EDMAN "DAN" MCCALLISTER

RUSSELL EDMAN "DAN" MCCALLISTER, 85, went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019. He was a member of Culloden United Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in Korea with the 7th Infantry division. He was a member and Past Master of Putnam Lodge #139, A.F. & A.M., Hurricane, Member and past High Priest of Tri-Country Chapter 51 Royal Arch Masons, Hurricane, and Member of Knights Templar Council #9, Huntington, W.Va. He was also a member of Huntington Scottish Rite Masons. He was a construction lineman and a member of Local Union #317 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Huntington, W.Va. At the time of his retirement in 1997, Dan served as Business Agent for the local #317. He was born on February 5, 1934, in Culloden to Joseph Ward and Annie Rooney Bragg McCallister. He was one of 11 sons and five daughters born to Joe and Annie. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Marie, on June 17, 2009. He was also preceded in death by 13 siblings: Lloyd, Nellie, Cabell, Willard, Cline, Fred, Clinton, Earl, Howard, Jeff, Don, Mary and Martha. He is survived by his six children: Debbie (Bill) Gibson of Hurricane, Julie (David) Cremeans of Hurricane, Danny McCallister of Milton and Bemis, W.Va., Carol (Edison) Hager of Hurricane, Richard (Sandra) McCallister of Hurricane, & Melissa (Jim) Auxier of High Point, N.C.; along with 17 grandchildren, Joey, Eric, Katie and Kayla, Alexandria and Courtney, Jeremy, Jonathan, Christopher, Brandon and Anthony, Callie and Samuel, Brenna, Garrett and Benjamin and Caleb and a host of great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Dorothy Lake of Akron, Ohio and Delores "Duffy" Oliver of Letart, W.Va.; and a special family friend, Georgeanna Shirkey of Hurricane, as well as countless nieces and nephews and a whole host of friends. Services will be conducted on Wednesday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Edison Hager. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank nurses at Cabell Huntington 4 South Tower, Hospice of Huntington and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and their ministering spirits to our father and our family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.timeformemory.com/Wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
